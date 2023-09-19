Update: Morning strike on Kherson kills 2, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery on Kherson on the morning of Sept. 19 has resulted in the deaths of two men and seriously injured one other, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said at 2:30 p.m. local time.

One strike hit a trolleybus, injuring 33-year-old man and a 57 year-old-man who were passengers. The 57-year-old man later died in hospital, according to Prokudin.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported earlier in the day that a 49-year-old police sergeant had also been killed after Russian forces attacked the city.

Russian forces struck the city 13 times over the past day, Prokudin reported earlier on Sept. 19, adding that three people had been killed and 11 more had been injured across Kherson Oblast in the last 24 hours.