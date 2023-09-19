Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Morning strike on Kherson kills 2, injures 1

by Elsa Court September 19, 2023 12:04 PM 1 min read
The trolleybus in Kherson that was hit by a Russian attack on Sept. 19, 2023. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery on Kherson on the morning of Sept. 19 has resulted in the deaths of two men and seriously injured one other, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said at 2:30 p.m. local time.

One strike hit a trolleybus, injuring 33-year-old man and a 57 year-old-man who were passengers. The 57-year-old man later died in hospital, according to Prokudin.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported earlier in the day that a 49-year-old police sergeant had also been killed after Russian forces attacked the city.

Russian forces struck the city 13 times over the past day, Prokudin reported earlier on Sept. 19, adding that three people had been killed and 11 more had been injured across Kherson Oblast in the last 24 hours.

UK intelligence: Russian operations near islands in Kherson Oblast likely ‘energized’
Russian operations around the islands of the lower Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, which currently mark the front line, have likely been “energized” since being assumed by Russia’s 40th Army Corps, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its daily update on Sept. 16.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.