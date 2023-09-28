Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky meets Stoltenberg, French defense minister in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek September 28, 2023 8:07 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 28, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo credit: Andrii Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held separate meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu during the visit of the two officials to Kyiv on Sept. 28, the president announced on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky held a press briefing with Stoltenberg following their meeting. The president said that both Kyiv and NATO are doing everything they can to ensure Ukraine becomes a member of the alliance as soon as possible.

"Ukraine already defends the common free space that unites all NATO members," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine's victory in this unprovoked and criminal war unleashed by Russia is guaranteed to ensure long-term security and peace, and not only for our country but for the entire continent."

The president said he discussed all key defense issues with Stoltenberg, including the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Ukrainian military.

Zelensky also held talks with Lecornu, primarily discussing the ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities, the president wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky thanked France "for the support and military assistance it has already provided."

"Together, we can do even more to protect freedom and life," he noted.

Prior to his meeting with Zelensky, Lecornu honored fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance, accompanied by French Ambassador in Kyiv Gael Veyssiere.

Ukraine's capital was visited today on Sept. 28 also by U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps. Zelensky called his meeting with the British defense chief "substantial" and thanked the U.K. for its "significant financial, defense, and humanitarian support."

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
