Russian media: At least 1 Russian fighter jet reportedly downed in Russia, near Ukrainian border

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber jet was downed in Russia’s Bryansk region, near the Ukrainian border, Russian state-controlled TASS news agency reported on May 13 following earlier reports of a downed helicopter in the same area.

Other, unconfirmed reports claimed that two Russian jets, as well as two Mi-8 transport helicopters "crashed" in Bryansk region on May 13. Russian Telegram-based media outlets Mash and Baza shared reports about two jets and two helicopters, adding that the reports "are now being verified."

Russian law enforcement is looking for “saboteurs” in the Klintsi community of the Bryansk region, according to Russian media reports.

The videos posted online showed what appeared to be a fighter jet and helicopter on fire.

The crash is being investigated, TASS reported, citing Russian government agencies.

Russia’s Defense Ministry hasn’t commented on the incidents during the latest media briefing.

However, the Telegram channel of Russian Defense Ministry TV channel Zvezda, reported on two Su-34 and two Mi-8 crashes, citing Baza.

These incidents occurred the day after a Russian helicopter went down in Russian-occupied Crimea. Two pilots were killed after a Mi-28N military helicopter crashed on May 12, BBC Russia reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the Mi-28 crash occurred during an exercise flight in northern Crimea.