State Department: More announcements on Ukraine aid to come in next few weeks

The U.S. will make more announcements on military aid to Ukraine "in the next few weeks," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on May 9.

After six months of political infighting and delays, the U.S. recently passed a long-awaited $61 billion military aid package.

"What we can do as a partner of Ukraine is to continue to support them militarily and to continue to support their economy, and most of all, to do what we can to help to get them to a place where they can stand on their own two feet," Miller told reporters.

Miller also said during a press briefing on May 8 that the U.S. is working on additional funding packages for Ukraine.

"I think you can expect to see us get back to the kind of tempo that we were at before we had this break in funding," Miller told reporters.

During the six-month break in funding, Ukraine lost the key front-line city of Avdiivka in February amid a severe ammunition shortage.

Russia has since continued its advance toward Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into the region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 9 that Ukraine will be able to blunt Russia's ongoing offensive if its allies increase weapons supplies.