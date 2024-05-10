Skip to content
News Feed, US aid, Ukraine, United States, Military aid, War
State Department: More announcements on Ukraine aid to come in next few weeks

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 10:19 AM 1 min read
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, United States, April 1, 2024. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The U.S. will make more announcements on military aid to Ukraine "in the next few weeks," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on May 9.

After six months of political infighting and delays, the U.S. recently passed a long-awaited $61 billion military aid package.

"What we can do as a partner of Ukraine is to continue to support them militarily and to continue to support their economy, and most of all, to do what we can to help to get them to a place where they can stand on their own two feet," Miller told reporters.

Miller also said during a press briefing on May 8 that the U.S. is working on additional funding packages for Ukraine.

"I think you can expect to see us get back to the kind of tempo that we were at before we had this break in funding," Miller told reporters.

During the six-month break in funding, Ukraine lost the key front-line city of Avdiivka in February amid a severe ammunition shortage.

Russia has since continued its advance toward Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into the region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 9 that Ukraine will be able to blunt Russia's ongoing offensive if its allies increase weapons supplies.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

5:19 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. As a result of the attack, one person was injured.
12:06 AM

Bloomberg: Russian tycoons move assets home amid Western sanctions.

Increasingly cut off from western banking and financial services, Russia's wealthiest individuals are facing a dilemma when it comes to handing their fortunes to the next generation, according to Bloomberg. Most of the billionaires who were sanctioned have opted to move assets home, the news agency reported.
10:05 PM

Germany to buy 3 HIMARS for Ukraine.

HIMARS, whose prowess became a popular motif of internet memes, was a game-changer for Ukraine when it first arrived in the summer of 2022, allowing Kyiv to target Russian forces behind the front lines far more accurately than they had previously.
7:57 PM

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injure 2.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against the Kharkiv Oblast in which Kupiansk is situated, using missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

