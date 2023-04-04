State Bureau of Investigation finds warehouse with stolen food intended for military

This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported on April 4 that it had uncovered a warehouse in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast containing nearly three tons of stolen food intended for the military.

Inside the warehouse, authorities found approximately three metric tons of various food items, including condensed milk, canned fruits and vegetables, cereals, pasta, juices, as well as cans of stewed food.

According to the SBI, investigators have issued notices of suspicion to five people involved in the operation and are searching for others.

Some of the stolen food items have already been handed over to the military, and the rest will be transferred after the investigation has concluded, the SBI wrote.

In January, the SBI uncovered an organized group that had been reselling food items purchased for the Armed Forces.

During the investigation, authorities seized over 30,000 cans of stewed food weighing more than 7 metric tons, which had been prepared for resale. Additionally, they confiscated the equivalent of nearly Hr 4 million ($109,000) in cash in various currencies.