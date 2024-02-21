Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Zelensky
Zelensky to hold conference with military, political leadership on ‘Ukraine’s future path’

by Kateryna Denisova February 21, 2024 10:26 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 2024 Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany on Feb. 17, 2024. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to hold a conference on Feb. 25 with Ukraine’s military and political leadership to discuss the future of the country as it enters the third year of the full-scale invasion, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said on national television on Feb. 21.

The conference will take place amid uncertainty over stalled U.S. aid to Ukraine and Russia's attempts to advance in several sectors in the east and south of the country following the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The event, which Nykyforov described as "an honest conversation about Ukraine's future path in 2024," is expected to include the prime minister, the parliament speaker, the Security Service of Ukraine, and Ukraine's Military Intelligence chiefs, among others.

“We will talk about different aspects of Ukraine's future, the future of our army, its development, the introduction of modern technologies, our EU, NATO integration, security guarantees, and business support,” Zelensky’s spokesman said.

Zelensky will hold a press conference after the event to answer “key questions," according to Nykyforov,

The last time Ukraine’s president delivered a major press conference was late December 2023.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
