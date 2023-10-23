Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Spanish police find archaeological treasures worth over $60 million stolen from Ukraine

by Elsa Court October 23, 2023 5:38 PM 2 min read
Some of the seized artifacts on display in Spain following the announcement on Oct. 23, 2023 that they had been stolen from Ukraine in 2016. (National Police of Spain)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Police in Madrid have seized 60 million euros ($63.7 million) worth of ancient gold artifacts that had been stolen from Ukraine, the Spanish Interior Ministry announced on Oct. 23.

In a joint operation with the the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Spanish police seized 11 pieces of Scythian gold that had been "stolen and illicitly exported from Ukraine" in the first few months of 2016.

The Scythians were an ancient nomadic people who lived in what is now southern Ukraine and were highly skilled goldsmiths. The jewelry found in Spain dates from the eighth to the fourth centuries BCE.

The discovery of the stolen gold is the result of a long-term operation that has uncovered "a criminal network dedicated to the illicit trafficking of cultural property from Ukraine," the police said.

A network of Ukrainian and Spanish citizens were attempting to sell the pieces using forged documents that said they were the property of a Ukrainian Orthodox priest who lives in Madrid.

One piece had already been seized by investigators in 2021, after it was sold privately to a businessman.

Due to the great historical value, the jewelry could not be "sold through the usual legal channels, such as auction rooms."

Spanish police arrested three Spaniards and two Ukrainians in connection with the case.

The investigation involved collaboration from the authorities in Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia, and Cyprus, as well as Ukraine.

The jewelry was previously exhibited in an unnamed Kyiv museum between 2009 and 2013. Spanish experts are currently assessing the pieces, the police said.

New Ukrainian anthology underscores Russian culture’s influence on war
At a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, amidst the joyous remarks of the other presenters on the unification of the European continent, Ukrainian writer Yuri Andrukhovych conveyed his skepticism about the success of the “New Europe.” For Andrukhoych, 2009 was mark…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.