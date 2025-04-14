Spain’s Tecnove to produce Ukrainian Djura and Kozak armored vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Spanish defense company Tecnove will begin producing Ukrainian-made Djura and Kozak armored vehicles at its facility in the town of Herencia, located in the La Mancha region, defense outlet Infodefensa reported on April 14.

Herencia is located in the Castilla-La Mancha region of central Spain, approximately 150 kilometers south of Madrid.

Tecnove reportedly signed an agreement with the Ukrainian company Praktika to manufacture both armored vehicles. Djura vehicles are designed for extreme conditions and can be configured for various missions. Kozak vehicles are known for their high protection and mobility, making them suitable for tactical operations such as troop transport and medical evacuation, according to Tecnove's description.

The company will manufacture three variants of the vehicles: a medical evacuation vehicle, a troop carrier, and a vehicle for special operations. In a social media post, the company said these armored vehicles—built with advanced protection and mobility technologies—will be available globally.

Tecnove specializes in producing customized transport vehicles, mobile solutions, and logistics services. The company is active in the defense sector, producing mobile military bases, field kitchens, medical modules, and other specialized vehicles for military and civilian use. It also offers maintenance and modernization services for transport equipment.

The Djura armored vehicle is a lightweight tactical vehicle built on the Toyota Land Cruiser chassis. It weighs approximately 5.7 tons and is powered by a 200-horsepower diesel engine. It protects against assault rifle fire and grenade blasts, is equipped with a machine gun turret, and is designed to transport personnel, ammunition, or robotic systems.

The Kozak series, developed by Ukraine’s R&D and production firm Praktika, is a family of infantry mobility vehicles featuring a V-shaped hull and designed to transport personnel and various types of cargo.