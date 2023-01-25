Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Spain, Netherlands, Sweden may supply Western tanks to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 7:46 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Jan. 25 that Madrid was open to providing Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

Spain joins a group of European countries preparing to transfer powerful Leopards to Ukraine, whose soldiers are braving Russia’s brutal assaults in the east and south of the country.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also said in an interview published on Jan. 24 that the Netherlands is considering delivering 18 Leopards to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson said he does not rule out sending its Stridsvagn 122 tanks to Ukraine if Germany greenlights Leopards for Ukraine, Sweden's Svenska Dagbladet newspaper reported on Jan. 25.

Johnson said that “currently, there are no preparations for the transfer of tanks from Sweden, but it is possible that this may happen later.”

Biden announces decision to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s office on Jan. 25 made a U-turn decision, confirming that Berlin would send 14 Leopards to Ukraine and allow other countries, such as Spain and the Netherlands, to do the same.

Previously the German government had been reluctant to approve Leopard 2 deliveries but eventually succumbed under pressure from the media and allies.

Following the announcement of the U-turn decision, the German government said that a program for Ukrainian troops to train on Leopards is set to “begin quickly” in Germany.

The government added in the statement that the goal is to quickly assemble two battalions of Leopards.

Each battalion usually consists of about 40 tanks, meaning that European countries could be preparing to supply approximately 80 tanks to Ukraine.

On Jan. 24, ABC News reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that there were 12 countries ready to give about 100 Leopards to Ukraine if Germany greenlights it.

Compared with Soviet tanks, which Ukraine and Russia currently use on the battlefield, the mobility and firepower of Western equipment could help Ukraine launch more counteroffensive operations.

Oleg Sukhov: What should be done to ensure Ukraine's victory in 2023
The Kyiv Independent


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.