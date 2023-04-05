Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Southern Command: Russia deploys additional ships to Black Sea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 4:02 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Southern Command said on April 4 that Russia deployed additional ships to the Black Sea. There are currently 15 ships, including six missile carriers.

According to Southern Command, this amount of ships can carry up to 40 Kalibr missiles.

The military added that the threat of missile attacks is “extremely high.”

Since the full-scale invasion began, the most missiles Russia had had in the Black Sea at any time was 48.

Among other cruise and ballistic missiles, Kalibrs have been among the main weapons Russia has used to attack Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Kalibr missiles can hit a land target more than 2,500 thousand kilometers away and reach a sea target from a distance of over 375 kilometers.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv receives $2.6 billion in military aid; Russia creates defense lines in occupied Crimea
* US to provide Ukraine with additional $2.6 billion in military aid * UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely to ‘eventually’ replace Wagner with other mercenaries in Ukraine * Shoigu claims Russia placed aircraft, missile systems in Belarus capable of delivering nuclear strikes * Khmelnytskyi City C…
Kyiv IndependentSofiya Doig
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.