Southern Command: Russia deploys additional ships to Black Sea

Ukraine’s Southern Command said on April 4 that Russia deployed additional ships to the Black Sea. There are currently 15 ships, including six missile carriers.

According to Southern Command, this amount of ships can carry up to 40 Kalibr missiles.

The military added that the threat of missile attacks is “extremely high.”

Since the full-scale invasion began, the most missiles Russia had had in the Black Sea at any time was 48.

Among other cruise and ballistic missiles, Kalibrs have been among the main weapons Russia has used to attack Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Kalibr missiles can hit a land target more than 2,500 thousand kilometers away and reach a sea target from a distance of over 375 kilometers.