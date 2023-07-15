Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

South Korean president makes first-ever visit to Kyiv, goes to see war crime sites

by Asami Terajima July 15, 2023 12:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Kyiv for the first time on July 15 to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yoon, who was invited by Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in May, is paying tribute to victims in Bucha and Irpin before returning to the capital for the talks, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the Presidential Office.

The surprise visit to Kyiv comes right after both leaders took part in the annual NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Zelensky and Yoon held their first talks on the sideline of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Japan May 2023.

So far, South Korea has only sent humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine, citing its government policy that bans the export of arms to a country at war.

But Yoon signaled his country's readiness to consider lethal aid for Ukraine for the first time in April. In an interview with Reuters, Yoon said that his government is considering ways to help defend Ukraine just like his country received help in the 1950-53 Korean War.

"If there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attack on civilians, massacre or serious violation of the laws of war, it might be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support," he told Reuters in the April interview.

South Korea is growing its arms exports. Just yesterday, Yoon said that he reached an agreement with Polish President Andrzej Duda on an additional arms deal.

South Korea and Poland's arms deal reached $13.7 billion in 2022, which consisted of rocket launcher supplies and fighter jets, Reuters reported.

Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.