Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Soldier reports finding Czech-made motor inside Russian drone

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 3, 2023 2:57 AM 2 min read
The soldier's photo of the drone's motor with "Made in Czech Republic" visible, posted on Aug. 2, 2023 ( @slovyanskasil / Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian soldier on Aug. 2 shared photos of a Russian Lancet drone downed near Bakhmut that appears to have the words "Made in the Czech Republic" on its motor.

The information was published on Twitter by the Ukrainian soldier who calls himself Your Friend Stus and describes himself as serving with the 93rd Mechanized Brigade.

He found the marking of the Czech company Model Motors after removing a layer of duct tape. Without this motor, the drone "simply would not have flown, and therefore, this company bears a great deal of guilt for our killed people," he wrote.

According to the Model Motors website, the company focuses "on the development and manufacturing of high quality AXI motors and accessories for flying models," as well as "some industry applications."

The Lancet drone is a type of UAV regularly used by the Russian military for both reconnaissance and strikes.

"Lancets give us a lot of trouble, destroying our firepower and our people. To see components produced by a NATO country in Russian drones is, to say the least, strange and malicious," the soldier added.

On July 18, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak reported that a Russian drone shot down over Mykolaiv was made with parts from Western countries.

Yermak posted on Telegram an image of the Iranian-made Shahed drone's engine with the words "Made in Ireland" clearly visible on the carburetor.

Despite sanctions, European-made components reach Russian factories through third countries like Kyrgyzstan. According to the Washington Post, records show a huge increase in the trade in parts for drones, aircraft, and bombs to Russia by Kyrgyz firms.  

Several Kyrgyz companies that were suspected of helping Russia bypass sanctions were sanctioned by the U.S. on July 20.

The Council of the European Union also adopted new sanctions against Iran on July 20, which prohibit the export of components to Iran which are commonly used in the construction of attack drones.

Kyiv’s frustration boils as flow of Western chips for Russian missiles continues uninterrupted
Destroyed apartments, burnt-out cars, lives upturned or extinguished altogether: Russia’s June 13 missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih was, in many ways, nothing out of the ordinary for wartime Ukraine. The evening after the attack, which killed 13 civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky came o…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.