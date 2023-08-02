Soldier reports finding Czech-made motor inside Russian drone

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian soldier on Aug. 2 shared photos of a Russian Lancet drone downed near Bakhmut that appears to have the words "Made in the Czech Republic" on its motor.

The information was published on Twitter by the Ukrainian soldier who calls himself Your Friend Stus and describes himself as serving with the 93rd Mechanized Brigade.

He found the marking of the Czech company Model Motors after removing a layer of duct tape. Without this motor, the drone "simply would not have flown, and therefore, this company bears a great deal of guilt for our killed people," he wrote.

According to the Model Motors website, the company focuses "on the development and manufacturing of high quality AXI motors and accessories for flying models," as well as "some industry applications."

«Цікава» знахідка з посадок Бахмута.

Після недовгих пошуків, стало зрозуміло, що це мотор від російського Ланцета. Знявши шар армованого скотчу, ми побачили маркування виробника цього мотору.

Ним виявилась чеська компанія Model Motors. pic.twitter.com/45p4SnygMa — твій друг Стус (@slovyanskasil) August 2, 2023

The Lancet drone is a type of UAV regularly used by the Russian military for both reconnaissance and strikes.

"Lancets give us a lot of trouble, destroying our firepower and our people. To see components produced by a NATO country in Russian drones is, to say the least, strange and malicious," the soldier added.

On July 18, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak reported that a Russian drone shot down over Mykolaiv was made with parts from Western countries.

Yermak posted on Telegram an image of the Iranian-made Shahed drone's engine with the words "Made in Ireland" clearly visible on the carburetor.

Despite sanctions, European-made components reach Russian factories through third countries like Kyrgyzstan. According to the Washington Post, records show a huge increase in the trade in parts for drones, aircraft, and bombs to Russia by Kyrgyz firms.

Several Kyrgyz companies that were suspected of helping Russia bypass sanctions were sanctioned by the U.S. on July 20.

The Council of the European Union also adopted new sanctions against Iran on July 20, which prohibit the export of components to Iran which are commonly used in the construction of attack drones.