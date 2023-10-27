Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Slovenian company provides drones to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert October 27, 2023 5:00 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers carry a surveillance drone in Donetsk Oblast, Aug. 05, 2023. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Slovenian drone manufacturer C-Astral recently sent surveillance drones to the Ukrainian military, Defense News reported on Oct. 26.

Slovenian-made reconnaissance drone systems known as Bramor C4EYE, or Belin drones, were provided to Ukraine in recent weeks. The company did not disclose how many were shipped or the exact dates of the shipments.

Belin drones are unarmed, and used primarily for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

“It [the drone] is in fact being used by the Ukrainians and has been for some time,” C-Astral drone pilot Jernej Moderc told Defense News.

"We do have some communication channels with the troops using them to get feedback and make improvements accordingly.”

Another C-Astral drone operator said that electronic warfare in Ukraine has presented challenges to the company's technology.

“Even if you have replacements available, a drone’s global navigation satellite system is often susceptible to being jammed above enemy territory or its communications link with a pilot may be cut out,” said the operator, who chose to remain anonymous.

“We’re also seeing instances of friendly electronic warfare, where Ukraine’s electronic warfare systems will jam their own drones, hindering effective command and control.”

The Belin drone system can operate for three hours out to a distance of 40 kilometers.

Slovenia has been a strong supporter of Ukraine and its accession to both NATO and the EU, and has previously sent Ukrainian forces tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. In general, the government tends not to publicize details about military aid.

The Slovenian Defense Ministry did not comment on the drones transfer, and it remains unclear whether C-Astral provided the drones independently or in cooperation with the government.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
