Slovakia's Fico threatens to cut off diesel supplies to Ukraine over Russian oil dispute

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened to cut off diesel supplies to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume the transit of pipeline oil from Russia's Lukoil company to Central Europe, he said on July 29.

"If the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine is not resumed shortly, (Slovak oil refining company) Slovnaft will not resume the supply of diesel fuel to Ukraine, which covers a tenth of Ukrainian consumption," he said in a post on Facebook.

In June, Kyiv imposed sanctions blocking the transit of pipeline oil from Lukoil to Central Europe to cut off the Kremlin's source of income used to support its military. Kyiv's ban does not apply to other Russian oil exporters who still use the pipeline.

Fico has heavily criticized the move, previously saying Slovakia "doesn't intend to be a hostage to Ukrainian-Russian relations."

The restrictions have created supply shortages in Budapest, which depends on Russia for 70% of its oil supply, with Lukoil providing half of that volume, according to Politico.

Fico, a pro-Russian populist, halted military aid to Ukraine after taking office in September 2023. The move was a stark reversal of Slovak foreign policy.

In May, Fico was shot and seriously injured in an assassination attempt. He made his first public appearance since the shooting on July 5, addressing supporters in a speech that praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.