Sky News: UK citizen fighting in Ukraine found dead with hands bound behind back

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. citizen Jordan Chadwick, 31, who went to Ukraine to fight with the International Legion, has been found dead in Ukraine, Sky News reported on Sept. 9, citing the U.K. Foreign Office.

According to the media outlet, Chadwick was found dead "in a body of water with his hands bound behind his back."

No more details of his death were provided.

Sky News reported that Chadwick previously served as a Scots guard in the British Army from 2011 to 2015.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the incident.