Sirens heard in Crimea as Russian-appointed officials close bridge

This audio is created with AI assistance

An air raid alert was declared in Sevastopol as Moscow-appointed officials shut down traffic on the Crimean bridge on Nov. 1, Russian state-controlled media reported.

Russia-appointed city chief Mikhail Razvozhaev said that smoke could be seen in the bay area and was caused by military operations.

Razvozhaev later claimed that traffic on the bridge had been restored.

Earlier on Oct. 30, several explosions were reported in the city by local media. Russian-backed authorities said anti-aircraft operations were being conducted.

