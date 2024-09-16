The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Poland will finance Czech artillery initiative for Ukraine, minister pledges amid delays

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2024 12:22 PM 2 min read
Warsaw will contribute to the Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukrainian forces in the future.
Radosław Sikorski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, during an interview with The Kyiv Independent in Warsaw, Poland on April 2, 2024. (Tetiana Pavliuk / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Warsaw will contribute to the Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukrainian forces in the future, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with European Pravda published on Sept. 15.

Sikorski's statement comes after news that Poland has not yet donated funds to the Czech initiative despite its promises. The minister confirmed that Warsaw has not yet participated in the project due to "temporary formal obstacles."

Warsaw plans to allocate 50 million euros ($55.6 million) to the Czech initiative in 2024 and another 50 million euros in 2025, according to Sikorski.

"But there are some technical, administrative, and legal issues related to the (Polish) State Agency for Strategic Reserves," Sikorski said.

"The (Polish) Foreign Ministry has done its part. I hope that colleagues from other ministries will also do theirs. It will definitely be done," he added.

Czechia unveiled its initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine jointly with partners earlier this year amid shell shortages caused mainly by delays in U.S. assistance.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told the Kyiv Independent in July that the initiative had secured funds for 500,000 rounds and hopes to finance 300,000 more by the end of 2024. Eighteen countries have pledged support to the initial initiative, with 15 having fulfilled their promises and provided the funds, according to the minister.

Prague is also preparing to launch a new initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine in 2025, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said in an interview with the Denik N newspaper on July 24.

18 Bohdana howitzers delivered to Ukraine, courtesy of Denmark — here’s what they can do
Ukraine’s artillery capabilities have received a welcome boost with the news that 18 domestically-made Bohdana howitzers financed by Denmark have been handed over to the Ukrainian military. The purchase of the artillery units is part of a Danish-Ukrainian agreement that donates arms to Kyiv via dir…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
