Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Serbia calls on Russia to stop recruiting its citizens as mercenaries for war in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2023 3:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asked Russia to stop recruiting mercenaries in Serbia for the war in Ukraine.

Vucic criticized Russian websites and social media groups that publish recruitment ads by Russian state-backed mercenary company Wagner Group, a private army of tens of thousands which has played a prominent role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Serbian legislature bans its citizens from participating in foreign conflicts.

“Why do you, from Wagner, call anyone from Serbia when you know that it is against our regulations?” Vucic said on Serbian television on Jan. 17.

The Ukrainian National Resistance Center, an organization operated by Ukraine's Special Forces, stated that Russia gets the bulk of its mercenaries from the Balkans. A key recruiter is Serbian sniper Deyan Berich, who has fought for Russia since 2014.

How Russia loses allies, influence amid its aggression against Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
