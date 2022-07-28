Security Service identifies 5 collaborators helping proxies in Luhansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) reported on conducting a pre-trial investigation regarding individuals working in social services, banking, propaganda campaigns, and local administrations set up by Russian proxies in Luhansk region. According to Ukraine's law, these individuals might be charged with collaborative activity which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and will also restrict access to positions related to the performance of state or local government functions.