According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, representing the Voice Party, 265 lawmakers supported President Volodymyr Zelensky's motion to dismiss Ukraine's intelligence chief. According to Zelensky, endemic treason in the SBU was the main reason to remove his childhood friend Bakanov.

