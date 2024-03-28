Skip to content
Security measures to be increased in Kyiv following missile strikes, threats of Russian saboteurs

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2024 3:28 PM 2 min read
The Kyiv skyline over the Dnipro River on Sept. 5, 2020. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Security measures in Kyiv will be tightened in the aftermath of several recent Russian missile strikes on the city and increased threat of infiltration by Russian saboteurs, said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, in a message posted on Telegram on March 28.

The decision had been made at an emergency meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council, and was largely influenced by Russia's usage of missiles that strike only minutes after being fired, Popko said.

Russia has employed its new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in some of its recent attacks on Kyiv. In a strike on the capital on March 25, explosions were heard just seconds after the air raid siren began, giving Kyiv residents hardly any time to get to shelters.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) also said on March 27 that it had detained two Ukrainian men accused of helping Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) plan missile strikes on military installations and communications infrastructure, including the Kyiv TV tower.

It is unclear if their arrest is related to Popko's announcement.

The new security measures do not contain many specifics but mention that authorities would review the circumstances of holding public events, particularly those attended by large numbers of people.

Popko also said that social media would be monitored to look for "disinformation, provocations, and other information that could destabilize the situation in Kyiv."

Despite the warning, Popko said Kyivans should "remain calm" and "not panic."

"We are taking preventive measures to ensure that Kyiv and its residents are well protected."

Popko concluded by reminding residents of the capital to "follow the safety rules and do not ignore air-raid warnings. Take care of yourselves."

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
