Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Sean Penn to film documentary about Russia’s war against Ukraine

by Daria Shulzhenko November 18, 2021 11:35 PM 1 min read
(Joint Forces Operation/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Oscar-winning U.S. actor and director Sean Penn plans to make a documentary to spotlight the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, the country’s Joint Forces Operation said on Nov. 18. Penn will team up with Ukrainian producers for the film.

The director visited a city in eastern Ukraine to “witness the consequences of Russian aggression,” according to the Ukrainian military. Penn also met service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The actor arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 17 for his first ever trip to Ukraine. He was spotted exploring the capital’s Independence Square and the nearby Heavenly Hundred Alley, the sites of the 2013-2014 EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and saw over 100 protesters killed.

Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent.
Editors' Picks

