Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Scholz: We must continue talking with Russia to end war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 4:29 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

There is a great danger of a further escalation of Russia’s war against Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Süddeutsche Zeitung.

“Russia must realize that this cannot continue. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must end the war, withdraw troops, and thus create the possibility for mutual understanding,” Scholz said.

The chancellor said that Germany must “not let the thread of talks with Russia be broken.”

“If we don't speak, Russia is even less likely to end the war,” he said, adding that Germany must “prevent a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia."

Scholz said that talking with the Kremlin is needed to end Russia's war and for Ukraine to regain its territorial integrity.

The Institute for the Study of War said on Dec. 2 that Russia would gain from talks with Ukraine that involve a ceasefire because it would have time to organize its forces for additional offensives against Ukraine.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns said on Dec. 16 that Russia is using negotiations not to seek peace.

"It's not our assessment that the Russians are serious at this point about a real negotiation," Burns told PBS.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.