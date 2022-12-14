Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Scholz: ‘Putin was wrong about Ukrainians, Europe’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2022 2:01 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Speaking at the Bundestag on Dec. 14, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian dictator miscalculated the outcomes of Russia’s war against Ukraine, and called it the key story characterizing the year of 2022.

“Putin was wrong – about the courage of Ukrainians, about Europe, about us, about the nature of our democracies, about our will to oppose the great powers and imperialism,” Scholz said.

Scholz also promised Ukraine further financial, humanitarian and military support.

Germanny announced on Dec. 13 it would provide 50 million euros to Ukraine, part of the $1 billion aid package pledged by some 70 countries and international organizations to support Ukraine this winter amid Russia’s mass missile attacks on its critical infrastructure.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
