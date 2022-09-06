Scholz explains decision not to send tanks to Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz argued that no other G7 country has sent their own tanks to Ukraine either, saying that the decision to deliver certain weapons systems must be coordinated first with all allies. Die Welt reported earlier that German manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann was ready to supply Ukraine with 100 Leopard 2A7 tanks and provide spare parts and training sessions for soldiers worth 1.55 billion euros. According to Die Welt, Scholz did not react to the offer.