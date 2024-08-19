SBU uncovers Russian intelligence network involving Ukrainian law enforcement officer

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered a Russian intelligence network that included serving and former law enforcement officers from Ukraine, the agency reported on Aug. 19.

The intelligence network operated in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. The suspects surveilled the Ukrainian Armed Forces and critical infrastructure facilities.

The SBU detained two members of the network in Mykolaiv. One of them was a local law enforcement officer who had been in touch with a Russian agent since 2015.

The suspect collected data on the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Mykolaiv Oblast and passed information about personnel changes in law enforcement agencies.

The serving law enforcement officer used his position to obtain intelligence. The suspect also involved his father, a resident of Mykolaiv who used to be a police officer, in the activities, according to SBU.

Using the coordinates provided by the suspects, Russian troops attacked one of the energy facilities in western Ukraine. One of the suspects, the former police officer, used an acquaintance living in western Ukraine to gather information, SBU said.

The suspect also had to look for potential candidates for recruitment, particularly among former and current law enforcement officers and military personnel of Mykolaiv Oblast.

The SBU detained both suspects. One of them tried to escape to Russian-occupied Crimea.

During the searches, the detainees' cell phones, computers, draft records, and documents with alleged evidence were seized. Law enforcement services also found Russian symbols and rubles.

The suspects are accused of treason committed during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They remain in custody and could face life imprisonment.

Another suspect was charged in absentia, according to SBU.