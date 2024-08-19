Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
SBU uncovers Russian intelligence network involving Ukrainian law enforcement officer

by Kateryna Hodunova August 19, 2024 5:47 PM 2 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) officers detained a man who was a member of a Russian spy network, the agency reported on Aug. 19, 2024. (The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) / Telegram)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered a Russian intelligence network that included serving and former law enforcement officers from Ukraine, the agency reported on Aug. 19.

The intelligence network operated in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. The suspects surveilled the Ukrainian Armed Forces and critical infrastructure facilities.

The SBU detained two members of the network in Mykolaiv. One of them was a local law enforcement officer who had been in touch with a Russian agent since 2015.

The suspect collected data on the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Mykolaiv Oblast and passed information about personnel changes in law enforcement agencies.

The serving law enforcement officer used his position to obtain intelligence. The suspect also involved his father, a resident of Mykolaiv who used to be a police officer, in the activities, according to SBU.

Using the coordinates provided by the suspects, Russian troops attacked one of the energy facilities in western Ukraine. One of the suspects, the former police officer, used an acquaintance living in western Ukraine to gather information, SBU said.

The suspect also had to look for potential candidates for recruitment, particularly among former and current law enforcement officers and military personnel of Mykolaiv Oblast.

The SBU detained both suspects. One of them tried to escape to Russian-occupied Crimea.

During the searches, the detainees' cell phones, computers, draft records, and documents with alleged evidence were seized. Law enforcement services also found Russian symbols and rubles.

The suspects are accused of treason committed during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They remain in custody and could face life imprisonment.

Another suspect was charged in absentia, according to SBU.

Kyiv uncovers suspected Russian agent network planning sabotage in Ukraine, Europe
The perpetrators intended to target shopping centers, gas stations, pharmacies, and markets in Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries on the instruction of Russian intelligence services, according to the SBU.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Kyiv confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will take place on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Presidential Office said. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be the first Indian prime minister's trip to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.
