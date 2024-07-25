Skip to content
Kyiv uncovers suspected Russian agent network planning sabotage in Ukraine, Europe

by Martin Fornusek July 25, 2024 1:06 PM 2 min read
Cash and mobile phones uncovered during searches of suspected Russian agents in Ukraine.
Cash and mobile phones uncovered during searches of suspected Russian agents in Ukraine.
Ukrainian law enforcement agencies cracked down on a Russian-run network planning arson attacks in populated areas of Ukraine and the EU, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on July 25.

The perpetrators intended to target shopping centers, gas stations, pharmacies, and markets in Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries on the instruction of Russian intelligence services, according to the statement.

Western intelligence services have warned about increasing Russian sabotage operations across Europe to sow social instability and undermine support for Ukraine.

The SBU said that the group consisted of 19 people based in Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. They were to be dispatched abroad under falsified documents, the agency added.

Credit cards uncovered during searches of suspected Russian agents in Ukraine.
Weapons uncovered during searches of suspected Russian agents in Ukraine.

The perpetrators were then supposed to record the acts of sabotage and send the footage to Russian intelligence services, which would use it for information operations and destabilization purposes.

The searches uncovered falsified documents, assault rifles, pistols, and large sums of cash, the SBU said. The suspected organizer of the group and one of the accomplices were charged with treason and forgery, facing life in prison.

Efforts to bring the other suspects to justice are ongoing, according to the SBU.

Media: Special unit of GRU recruiting saboteurs through social media
A special unit of Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU) recruits individuals to perform sabotage operations inside Europe through Telegram and TikTok, the independent Russian anti-corruption project Dossier Center reported on July 23, 2024.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Martin Fornusek
