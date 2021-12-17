Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Criminal group, Migrants, SBU
Edit post

SBU uncovers international criminal group that helped smuggle migrants to Europe

by Anastasiia Lapatina December 17, 2021 4:57 PM 1 min read
Fake documents, phones and SIM cards were obtained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) after they uncovered an international criminal network which sold fake documents to help legalize illegal migrants in Europe on Dec. 16, 2021. (ssu.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Dec. 16 that it had liquidated an international criminal network in Kyiv Oblast, which illegally legalized foreigners in the European Union.

The SBU uncovered a secret printing house that supplied fake documents used to stay in the EU to individuals from the Middle Eastern region, as well as Afghanistan, Somalia, and other countries.

“It was established that the members of the group produced fake European permanent residence permits, driver's licenses and ID-cards for their clients. Communication with customers of fake documents was maintained through an undercover call center,” the SBU said.

The criminal group had at least 1,000 foreign clients, according to the statement. Preliminary investigation estimates that the cost of printing and other tools used to forge documents is around Hr 40 million ($1.48 million).

During the searches, the SBU found fake documents prepared to be sent abroad, as well as the equipment for making those documents. They also found forms, seals and devices for holographic signs, means of communication with evidence of illegal activity, electronic client database, as well as money that was allegedly obtained through criminal means.

The SBU said the pre-trial investigation is underway, and they are currently working on issuing notices of suspicion and possibly detaining those who were involved in the group’s criminal activity.

Anastasiia Lapatina
Anastasiia Lapatina
Reporter
Anastasiia Lapatina is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on politics and human rights in conflict zones and issues in Russia-occupied Crimea. She holds a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia in Canada.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.