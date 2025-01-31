Skip to content
SBU probes alleged leak of Budanov’s statement on threat to Ukraine’s existence

by Kateryna Denisova January 31, 2025 6:30 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov attends a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 21, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched a criminal investigation following media reports alleging that Ukraine’s spy chief made a statement about a threat to the country’s existence during a closed-door parliamentary meeting, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Jan. 31, citing the SBU.

The case was opened under the legal provision on the disclosure of state secrets.

Ukrainska Pravda published an article on Jan. 27 claiming that Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR), warned of serious consequences for Ukraine’s existence if negotiations do not begin by the summer.

The report, which cited an unnamed lawmaker who attended the meeting, did not specify what developments Budanov was allegedly referring to.

HUR denied the report, calling the alleged quote attributed to Budanov “false.”

The SBU said the investigation involves individuals who had access to the classified session in parliament.

"We act within the law and strictly adhere to professional journalistic standards. Ukrainska Pravda, as always, stands by its sources, which are protected under Ukrainian and international law," said Sevgil Musayeva, Ukrainska Pravda's editor-in-chief.

The reports come amid growing speculation about potential peace talks, as U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.

How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? The good, the bad, and the ugly scenarios
Editor’s note: This article is based on a publicly available research report on scenarios for the end of Russia’s war on Ukraine by KI Insights, the Kyiv Independent’s research unit. Read Francis Farrell’s full report here. After nearly three years of heavy battles and mass strikes, Russia’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

5:29 PM
Video

How Russia profits from arms exports despite sanctions.

The Kyiv Independent analyzed leaked emails of a Russian defense company revealing Russia’s arms trade after the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The letters confirm that Russia continued to fulfill a huge contract signed shortly before the attack on Ukraine to supply its air defense systems and missiles to Saudi Arabia.
2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
