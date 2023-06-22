SBU detains suspected spy in Mykolaiv

Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
by Martin Fornusek June 22, 2023 12:54 PM 1 min read
The alleged spy detained by the Security Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv on June 22, 2023. (Source: Security Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on June 22 that it detained a Mykolaiv resident suspected of coordinating Russian fire and spying on the military.

The alleged spy was reportedly directing Russian fire upon a Mykolaiv shipyard that injured six people and damaged several houses.

The SBU added the man was also providing the Russian military intelligence agency (GRU) with information on the location and movement of Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

According to the SBU, the suspect was recruited by GRU at the beginning of this year and received a financial reward for his collaboration.

The alleged informant was detained while collecting data on Ukraine's military. A search in his residence uncovered a phone with evidence of his activities and small arms ammunition.

The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.

Earlier in June, SBU apprehended three members of a Russian spy network in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts.

Author: Martin Fornusek
