Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU charges 11 suspected organizers of sham ‘referendum’ in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2022 1:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Security Service, SBU, identified 11 suspected Russian collaborators who allegedly participated in the organization of Russia's sham "referendum" in the occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They allegedly organized a campaign in the occupied Ukrainian cities in support of the sham referendum and urged people to participate in it.

SBU didn't say whether the suspects were in custody or charged in absentia, but the cities where they were supposedly active in remain occupied by Russia.

Before, SBU has already charged with treason 26 other suspected organizers of the "referendum."

All charged with collaborationism were members of Russian-created "territorial election commissions" in the occupied cities of Enerhodar, Melitopol, and Kamianka-Dniprovska. Four of them were leading the "commissions," according to the SBU.

The investigation is ongoing, the SBU said.

In an attempt to solidify Russia's territorial gains in the invasion amid Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia was annexing Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts during a ceremony in the Kremlin on Sept. 30. Russia only partly occupies the four oblasts, and controls the regional centers in just two of them.

On Nov. 19, the State Investigations Bureau said that it found a list of alleged Russian collaborators left by the Russian forces in the recently liberated Kherson.

Life under occupation: 'I was forced to vote in sham referendum at gunpoint'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.