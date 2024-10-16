Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, SBU, Ukrenergo, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

SBU arrests Ukrenergo security head for allegedly justifying Russia's war, supporting murder of civilians

by Nate Ostiller October 16, 2024 7:43 PM 1 min read
One of the heads of security for Ukrenergo being detained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for allegedly justifying Russia's full-scale war and calling for the murder of civilians, in a photo posted on Oct. 16, 2024. (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) arrested one of the heads of security of the state-owned energy company Ukrenergo for allegedly justifying Russia's full-scale invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and supporting the murder of civilians, the SBU said on Oct. 16.

The media outlet RBC-Ukraine reported, citing unnamed sources, that the individual in question was Oleh Hrybenko, who is reportedly responsible for maintaining the security of critical infrastructure facilities.

The SBU did not name the suspect.

Beyond the suspect's anti-Ukrainian, pro-Russian rhetoric, the SBU said that he had also leaked information about the consequences of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

In a post on Telegram, Ukrenergo said it had suspended one of its employees in relation to the case.

"Any manifestations of justification for Russian aggression are unacceptable for the Ukrenergo team," it said.

Ukrenergo added that nine of its employees have been killed by Russian attacks during their official duties, and another 11 have been killed fighting in the army.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

Ukrainian court sentences hackers who carried out over 5,000 cyberattacks for Russia
A Ukrainian court has sentenced in absentia two members of the Russian security service-backed (FSB) hacker group “Armageddon” for having carried out more than 5,000 cyberattacks against Ukrainian institutions and critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU) said on Oct. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 AM

Governor orders mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 15 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuations of residents living in the city of Kupiansk, as well as three adjacent communities, amid ongoing Russian advances in the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.