SBU arrests Ukrenergo security head for allegedly justifying Russia's war, supporting murder of civilians

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) arrested one of the heads of security of the state-owned energy company Ukrenergo for allegedly justifying Russia's full-scale invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and supporting the murder of civilians, the SBU said on Oct. 16.

The media outlet RBC-Ukraine reported, citing unnamed sources, that the individual in question was Oleh Hrybenko, who is reportedly responsible for maintaining the security of critical infrastructure facilities.

The SBU did not name the suspect.

Beyond the suspect's anti-Ukrainian, pro-Russian rhetoric, the SBU said that he had also leaked information about the consequences of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

In a post on Telegram, Ukrenergo said it had suspended one of its employees in relation to the case.

"Any manifestations of justification for Russian aggression are unacceptable for the Ukrenergo team," it said.

Ukrenergo added that nine of its employees have been killed by Russian attacks during their official duties, and another 11 have been killed fighting in the army.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.