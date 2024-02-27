Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Mriya
Edit post

SBU: Antonov company officials face 15 years for obstructing defense of Hostomel airport

by Kateryna Hodunova February 27, 2024 10:26 PM 2 min read
The Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo aircraft, destroyed by Russian forces while it was under repair at the airfield, during a handover of mobile anti-aircraft pick-up trucks by Herocar, as part of the Guardians of the Sky project, at Gostomel airfield, outside Kyiv, on April 1, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The former director of the Antonov State Enterprise, Serhii Bychkov, and the head of the Aviation Security Department, Oleksandr Netosov, face 15 years in prison for allegedly obstructing the country's defense, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on Feb. 27.

Security Service said that Bychkov and Netosov will stand trial for "obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces."

According to SBU statement, the Mriya aircraft was in good technical condition, and the crew was ready to be evacuated.

"During January and February 2022, the (Antonov) officials ordered to block access for the Ukrainian soldiers on the territory," SBU reported.

SBU said that before Russia’s all-out war, the Antonov workers refused to let the National Guard on the territory of the Hostomel airport to get prepared for its potential defense.

In April 2023, Bychkov and Netosov, were charged with negligence leading to the destruction of the world's largest cargo aircraft, AN-225 Mriya.

According to the investigation, the Antonov officials did not evacuate the Mriya despite the warnings of state authorities and knowledge that insurance coverage is running out. During the fight for the Hostomel airport, near Kyiv, he aircraft was destroyed.

The Counteroffensive: Russia’s failure to take Kyiv was luck and timing
Editor’s Note: This article was published by the blog “The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak” on Feb. 22, 2024, and has been re-published by the Kyiv Independent with permission. To subscribe to “The Counteroffensive,” click here. In the first hours of his full-scale invasion, Russian President Vladimi…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Mak

The negligence of the Antonov workers caused more than Hr 8.4 billion ($227.8 million) in damage to the Ukrainian state.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:23 PM

NATO members say they are not considering sending troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as leaders of Germany, the U.K., and other European NATO member states, have reportedly said they are not considering deploying their troops to Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the possibility of Western military presence in the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.