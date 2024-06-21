Russia claims more than 100 drones used in attack on Crimea, Krasnodar Krai

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

More than 100 drones were reportedly used in a mass strike on occupied Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, and Volgograd Oblast, killing at least one person and injuring another six, Russian authorities claimed on June 21.

Earlier, Russian Telegram channels reported that fires had broken out at Krasnodar Krai's Yeysk military airfield and Ilya oil refinery following a drone attack.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that 70 drones had been shot down over occupied Crimea, 43 over Krasnodar Krai, and one over Volgograd Oblast. Another six naval drones were reportedly destroyed in the northwestern area of the Black Sea, the ministry said.

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram that a bus station employee was killed by falling debris, and another four people were injured.

According to preliminary reports by local police, the strike on the Ilya refinery reportedly caused a 50-square-meter fire at the attack site and injured two people.

The reports could not be independently verified, and Ukraine has not commented on the news at the time of this publication.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustain Moscow's war efforts, as well as its military hardware.

Attacks on oil depots in Krasnodar Krai in May reportedly disrupted operations at two facilities—the Slavyansk-on-Kuban and Tuapse refineries.