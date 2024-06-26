Satellite image shows fire at ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh region

This audio is created with AI assistance

Satellite imagery obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) shows at least two pockets of fire, consistent with local accounts of two drones attacking the field ammunition depot in the region's Olkhovatsky district overnight on June 25.

The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) claimed responsibility for the attack. They shared a video in the morning on June 25 showing plumes of smoke rising into the sky and reported that the blaze covered approximately 3,500 square meters, with the depot still burning. It is located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the border with Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast.

Local authorities declated a state of emergency in the district. Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev explained that it was introduced "to quickly eliminate the consequences of the detonation." He had earlier said that "explosive objects" detonated following a Ukrainian drone strike. Nobody was injured in the attack, according to the governor.

Ukrainian forces frequently carry out drone strikes and sabotage operations on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

A few days earlier, a drone strike in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai targeted a Russian base for Shahed kamikaze drones.