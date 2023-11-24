Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Sales of Ukrainian-made goods skyrocket during retailer Rozetka's Black Friday sale

by Dominic Culverwell November 24, 2023 8:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian customers brought 70% more goods manufactured in Ukraine from the online retailer giant Rozetka in the first days of the company's Black Friday sale compared to the previous week, Interfax Ukraine reported on Nov. 24.

The number of customers using Rozetka increased by 50% during the sale, while the average number of orders per customer increased by 10%, the company noted.

“This is a positive trend, because it is important for us to strengthen the Ukrainian economy, and we are glad that buyers support domestic manufacturers,” said Rozetka’s marketing director Yevhen Obrazok.

The company is seen as the Ukrainian analog to Amazon and stocks a variety of items that can be ordered online for delivery or in-person collection.

This year, the most popular categories on the website are food, clothing and shoes, shower gel, and tea. This is a notable difference from last year when customers favored lights, laundry products, and batteries, likely due to Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure which saw customers purchasing products in preparation for blackouts.

During Black Friday in 2022, the most expensive order was a diesel generator for Hr 682,000 ($19,000). So far on Black Friday 2023, the most expensive order was Hr 322,000 ($9,000) consisting of a TV, webcam, laptop, and four iPhone 15s.

The company operates 432 Rozetka stores across 128 cities and towns in Ukraine.

Author: Dominic Culverwell
Comments

