News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, occupied Ukrainian territories, Business, Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast
Russian bank offers preferential mortgages in occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2024 4:18 PM 2 min read
A sign above the entrance to a branch of VTB Bank PJSC in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's VTB Bank has opened applications for preferential mortgages in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the state-controlled Interfax news agency reported on Oct. 30, citing the bank's press service.

Moscow has launched incentives for Russian citizens to settle in the occupied territories while thousands of Ukrainians fled, aiming to Russify the conquered land.

The Russian banking giant offered interest rates as low as 2%, according to Interfax, and plans to expand its offer to the occupied territories in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts as soon as "housing constructions" start there.

Russia's war has laid waste to the Ukrainian cities and villages, leaving many of them in ruins.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the illegal annexation of the four aforementioned oblasts in September 2022. Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts have been occupied since the start of the Russian aggression in 2014.

Kyiv says peace talks should be held on the condition of Russia's full withdrawal from Ukraine.

VTB specified that the 2% annual rate would be fixed for the entire loan term, up to 30 years, with an initial payment of 10.1% of the housing price and loan amounts reaching up to 6 million rubles ($62,000).

The partially state-owned bank's decision comes after Putin's call on banks to expand their services in the occupied territories at the beginning of 2024.

National Resistance Center: Moscow plans to relocate 300,000 Russians to occupied Mariupol
Moscow has prepared a “development plan” for occupied Mariupol, which includes an increase in population by around 300,000 via migration from Russia, reported the National Resistance Center, an organization operated by Ukraine’s Special Forces.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:28 PM

Kremlin denies Russia-Ukraine talks on halting energy strikes.

The denial comes a day after the Financial Times reported that Ukraine and Russia are resuming discussions about halting the strikes on each other's energy infrastructure after the talks abruptly ended in August following Ukraine's Kursk incursion.
3:08 PM

Slovak PM interviewed by top Russian propagandist.

Talking to the propagandist sanctioned by Western countries, the prime minister of a NATO and EU member country discussed several topics, including the Nord Stream pipeline explosions and the supposed Western fatigue over the support of Ukraine.
10:26 AM

Russian hackers targeting US officials, Microsoft warns.

Russian hacker group Midnight Blizzard has been sending out highly targeted phishing emails to U.S. individuals working in government, academia, defense, and non-governmental organizations, Microsoft warned on Oct. 29 in a blog post.
