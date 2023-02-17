Russia’s shelling of Bakhmut kills 5, injures 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired at a residential area in Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast with artillery and Grad MLRS, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Feb. 16.

The attack killed three men and two women, injured nine more people, and damaged many residential buildings.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Feb. 16 that 6,000 civilians are still living in the front-line city of Bakhmut. She urged them to evacuate as soon as possible.

Russia’s strategy of attacking Bakhmut and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast aims to delay Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Andriy Yusov, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate spokesperson, reported on Feb. 15.