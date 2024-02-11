Skip to content
Memorial: Ukrainian accused of espionage dies in Russian custody

by Alexander Khrebet February 11, 2024 11:26 PM 1 min read
Barbed wire is seen on top of the wall of Moscow's Lefortovo prison on Apr. 4, 2023. The prison is known for being the place where political prisoners await their trial. Serhii Karmazin, a Ukrainian civilian arrested on sabotage charges, and Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested on espionage charges, are among the detainees of Lefortovo. (Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Viktor Demchenko, a 71-year-old Ukrainian whom Russia accused of espionage and participation in a terrorist organization, has allegedly died in pretrial detention in Russia’s Rostov region, the Memorial human rights group reported on Feb. 11.

Russia accused several Ukrainians of espionage following the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Memorial didn't specify the date when Demchenko died.

Meanwhile, Russian state news agency TASS, citing law enforcement agencies, reported that Demchenko died in a Rostov prison hospital from a stroke on Dec. 31.

Several hundreds of Ukrainian civilians were arrested in Russia on espionage or sabotage charges. Many of them are sent to detention centers and are deprived of access to lawyers.

The fate of many Ukrainian “civilian hostages” remains unknown.

Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry said there are 763 civilian hostages in Russia and Russian-occupied areas, while the country’s Ombudsman’s Office put the number at 20,000.

12:04 PM

Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced four high-level military appointments on his website on Feb. 11, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.
11:02 AM

Russian attack kills woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

A woman was killed in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of Russian strikes on Feb. 10, emergency services reported on Feb. 11. Her body was found buried under rubble.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.