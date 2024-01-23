Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia's parliament considers bill on property seizure for 'discrediting' Russian army

by Kateryna Hodunova January 23, 2024 1:38 PM 1 min read
The Russian national flag flies atop the Russian State Duma, the nation's lower house of parliament, July 14, 2023. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lawmakers of the ruling United Russia party submitted on Jan. 22 to Russia's parliament a bill that further tightens the prosecution of people who criticize the Russian Armed Forces and call for actions to "jeopardize state security."

Russian courts recognize as defamation or a fake almost every piece of information about the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine that contradicts the Kremlin’s official position.

The new legislation would allow Russian authorities to seize the property of even those Russian citizens who criticized the Kremlin and have left the country but, for instance, still benefit from renting out their houses or apartments in Russia.

According to the State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, people who break the new law would be punished with the deprivation of property, money, and honors.

"Everyone who tries to destroy Russia and betrays it must be punished accordingly and repay the damage to the country in the form of their property," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Jan. 20.

Eight articles of Russia’s criminal code might be covered under the new bill, with calls for sanctions against Russia and "Nazism's rehabilitation" among them.

Most of the listed articles of Russia's criminal code were implemented after the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.