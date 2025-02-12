Skip to content
Interview, shadow fleet, Sanctions against Russia
Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns

by Dominic Culverwell and Nick Allard and Jason Blevins February 12, 2025 5:23 PM 1 min read
Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. These ships have murky owners and are difficult to trace. They are growing in number and helping keep Russia's war machine alive while posing security and environmental risks. So far, sanctions have failed to stop the fleet. But Western countries are upping efforts to crack down on the dangerous ships.

The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.

Authors: Dominic Culverwell, Nick Allard, Jason Blevins
