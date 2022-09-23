Russia's attacks kill 2 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 7 in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have fired 30 projectiles on Nikopol and Marhanets, killing two people and wounding nine, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Sept. 23.

According to the official, the shelling has damaged 18 houses and left 2,200 families without electricity.

Russia has also killed seven and injured 17 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

At night, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia, damaging seven buildings; the number of casualties is yet unclear, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.