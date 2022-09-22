Russia's attacks kill 1 in Zaporizhzhia, 1 in Nikopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past day, Russian forces have launched nine missiles on Zaporizhzhia, damaging infrastructure objects and residential buildings, one person has been killed, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Sept. 22.

Russian troops have also shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with a Grad multiple launch rocket system, damaging 17 houses and killing a man, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of this oblast.

Russian forces also shelled Kharkiv’s residential district, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported late on Sept. 21. According to preliminary information, no homes were damaged, but a building nearby was on fire, Terekhov said. Information on casualties is currently being confirmed.