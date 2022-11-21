Russia’s attacks kill 1 in Kharkiv Oblast, injure 3 in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked settlements in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Russian troops hit a residential building in the town of Shevchenkove with S-300 missiles, killing one person and wounding at least two, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Nov. 21. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Russian forces also struck three districts of the oblast with mortars and artillery, damaging warehouses and industrial facilities in Kupiansk, according to Syniehubov.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injured two civilians in Bakhmut and one in Kostiantynivka, said the oblast governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit two villages in the Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles overnight, damaging private houses, according to the oblast governor Oleksandr Starukh. No casualties were reported.

The Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv Oblast was also under attack with multiple launch rocket systems, the oblast governor Vitaliy Kim reported. There were no casualties, he said.