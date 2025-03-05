The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia’s airlines face growing crisis as sanctions strangle aircraft maintenance

by Olena Goncharova March 5, 2025 2:24 AM 3 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane seen from a cockpit of a German fighter jet over the Baltic Sea. Photo published on Oct. 16, 2024. (German Air Force/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s civilian aviation sector is facing a severe crisis as Western sanctions block access to essential spare parts and maintenance services.

With more aircraft suffering mechanical failures, Russian airlines are resorting to smuggling components from the U.S. and Europe to keep their fleets in the air, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Experts warn that without a steady supply of certified parts, Russia’s commercial planes will soon become unsafe to fly.

Since December 2024, the number of aviation incidents in Russia has surged. Between Dec. 1 and Jan. 20, Russian aircraft experienced 11 engine failures—more than double the number from the previous two months.

A growing number of flights have been forced to make emergency landings, with engine and landing gear malfunctions becoming routine. Many of these incidents involve Boeing and Airbus jets, which make up two-thirds of Russia’s commercial fleet.

Sanctions have made proper maintenance nearly impossible, leaving airlines with few options. Russian carriers can either ground aircraft that require critical safety inspections, take the risk of flying without proper maintenance, or smuggle parts from the West through third countries. U.S. authorities have been cracking down on these illegal supply chains, arresting individuals involved in smuggling schemes.

The latest case, announced by the U.S. Department of Justice on Feb. 13, involved three employees of Flighttime Enterprises, an Ohio-based subsidiary of a Russian aircraft parts supplier. They were accused of illegally exporting $2 million worth of aviation components to Russia.

Russia has tried to develop its own domestic aircraft, but even its flagship Sukhoi Superjet relies heavily on Western components. The government has ambitious plans to produce over 1,000 aircraft by 2030, including the MC-21 model, but experts say mass production is years behind schedule. Russian manufacturers lack the technology to replace key Western-made components, particularly in engines and avionics.

Facing a worsening crisis, Moscow is looking to China for help.

Beijing is developing its own aircraft engines and may eventually supply Russia with alternatives. However, experts believe a reliable replacement for Western aviation technology won’t be available until at least 2029. Until then, Russian airlines will have to continue operating aging aircraft with limited maintenance—raising serious safety concerns for passengers flying within the country.

Author: Olena Goncharova

