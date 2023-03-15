Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia shells Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2023 7:52 PM 1 min read
A damaged high-rise apartment building following the Russian attack on Marhanets. (Photo: Governor Serhiy Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the city of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 15 killed two women, according to the oblast governor Serhiy Lysak.

Four more women and one man were injured, said the governor.

According to Lysak, 7 high-rise apartment buildings, four houses, and an outbuilding were damaged.

The extent of the property damage and any additional casualties are still be verified.

Marhanets is situated in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar.

Enerhodar is home to Europe's largest nuclear plant, which fell under Russian occupation in March 2022. Since then, Russian troops have frequently used the facility as a military base to launch attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
