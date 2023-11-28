Russian submarines lurk in Black Sea despite inclement weather

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian submarines capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles remain on active duty in the Black Sea, defense officials reported on Nov. 28.

Poor weather conditions stemming from a winter cyclone have forced Russia to withdraw some naval assets in recent days.

Ukraine Southern Defense says the missile threat level remains “high.”

“Be attentive to the signals of air alarms. The enemy is treacherous and defiant. Detection of launches from underwater missile carriers is complicated. Quickly go to shelter.”

Russia has used Kalibr cruise missiles to launch devastating strikes in Ukraine.

Moscow generally maintains between two to three active duty submarines in the Black Sea.