Russian submarines lurk in Black Sea despite inclement weather

by Lance Luo November 29, 2023 1:13 AM 1 min read
Russian submarine. (Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian submarines capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles remain on active duty in the Black Sea, defense officials reported on Nov. 28.

Poor weather conditions stemming from a winter cyclone have forced Russia to withdraw some naval assets in recent days.

Ukraine Southern Defense says the missile threat level remains “high.”

“Be attentive to the signals of air alarms. The enemy is treacherous and defiant. Detection of launches from underwater missile carriers is complicated. Quickly go to shelter.”

Russia has used Kalibr cruise missiles to launch devastating strikes in Ukraine.

Moscow generally maintains between two to three active duty submarines in the Black Sea.

Official: Russia keeps 3 Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Black Sea.
Russia currently has three Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea with 20 missiles on them, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration, wrote on Telegram on Jan. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lance Luo
