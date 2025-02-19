Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Ukrainian children, War
Edit post

Russian strike on Odesa injures 4, causes massive power outages

by Martin Fornusek February 19, 2025 8:16 AM 1 min read
A building damaged in a Russian strike on Odesa, Ukraine, overnight on Feb. 19, 2025. (Governor Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

A massive Russian drone strike against the southern city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast overnight on Feb. 19 injured at least four people, including a child, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

All the victims have been hospitalized and are in a condition of moderate severity.

A children's clinic, a kindergarten, high-rise buildings, and cars were damaged in the attack, according to Kiper.

The strike resulted in massive power outages in the city, with 14 schools, 13 kindergartens, and over 500 houses left without electricity and heating, said Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

The governor said that emergency power shutdowns are also in effect elsewhere in Odesa Oblast as all relevant services are working to resolve the situation.

Odesa, a port city on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast with a population of around 1 million, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks throughout the full-scale war.

Trump blames Ukraine for war while pressing Zelensky to hold elections
Trump alleged without evidence that Zelensky holds a “4% approval rating” in Ukraine and blamed his leadership, not Putin’s, for “allow(ing) the war to go on.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.