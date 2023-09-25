Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attack on Odesa damages 9 buildings in historic city center

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 25, 2023 10:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian attack on Odesa overnight on Sept. 25 damaged nine historic buildings, Ukraine's Culture Ministry said.

The buildings are situated within the city's historic center, which the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) deemed a world heritage site in January 2023.

The blast wave from the attack on a nearby port damaged the windows and facades of the Vorontsov Palace and eight buildings on Prymorskyi Boulevard, according to the Culture Ministry.

The attack killed two people and significantly damaged the port buildings.

Repeated Russian attacks also led UNESCO to include the area on their list of World Heritage in Danger in 2023.

In July, UNESCO sent a mission to Odesa after a Russian attack damaged 25 historical buildings.

Multiple buildings were heavily damaged in the July 23 overnight strike, including Odesa’s historic Transfiguration Cathedral.

UNESCO made a statement on July 23, highlighting that the intentional destruction of cultural sites may amount to a war crime.

UNESCO adds 20 Ukrainian cultural heritage sites to enhanced protection list
The list includes the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, an important monastery famous for its complex cave systems, Lviv’s historic center, Taras Shevchenko’s grave, and the Derzhprom building in Kharkiv, which was the first skyscraper built in the Soviet Union.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
