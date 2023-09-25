Russian attack on Odesa damages 9 buildings in historic city center

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian attack on Odesa overnight on Sept. 25 damaged nine historic buildings, Ukraine's Culture Ministry said.

The buildings are situated within the city's historic center, which the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) deemed a world heritage site in January 2023.

The blast wave from the attack on a nearby port damaged the windows and facades of the Vorontsov Palace and eight buildings on Prymorskyi Boulevard, according to the Culture Ministry.

The attack killed two people and significantly damaged the port buildings.

Repeated Russian attacks also led UNESCO to include the area on their list of World Heritage in Danger in 2023.

In July, UNESCO sent a mission to Odesa after a Russian attack damaged 25 historical buildings.

Multiple buildings were heavily damaged in the July 23 overnight strike, including Odesa’s historic Transfiguration Cathedral.

UNESCO made a statement on July 23, highlighting that the intentional destruction of cultural sites may amount to a war crime.