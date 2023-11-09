Russian attacks kill 3, injure 4 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks on nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least three people and injuring at least four others, local officials reported early on Nov. 9.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 39-year-old suffered mild injuries in Russian artillery and drone strikes on the Nikopol district on Nov. 8, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast killed one person in Pivnichne, another in Rai-Oleksandrivka, and injured one in Chasiv Yar, the regional military administration said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian shelling in the afternoon on Nov. 8 killed a man in his late 40s in the village of Iziumske of the Izium district, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Two people were injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Moscow's troops targeted residential areas in the oblast, as well as a cell tower and a humanitarian distribution center in the Beryslav district, he noted.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.